Sidhu Moosewala 'exhilarated' to perform on live stage again

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is all set to perform in Mohali, Chandigarh on March 13.

Titled "Supermoon ft. Sidhu Moosewala Worldwide Livestream Concert and Life Story", the concert will be live-streamed for the global audience.

"It's such a great feeling to know that I will be performing live and in front of my fans in a few weeks in Mohali. I am exhilarated that I can share a part of my life story from my village Moosa to my fans across the globe. I hope in these difficult times through my music and performance people come together with a positive vibe," Moosewala, who hails from the village Moosa in Mansa, Punjab, said in a statement.