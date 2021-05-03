Sify star of April: Fahadh Faasil

Filmmaker Dileesh Pothan created magic on screen for the third time, after Maheshinte Prathikaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum , with Joji that released directly on OTT.

With Covid 19 pandemic wreaking havoc for the film industry as well, there were only a few releases at the cinemas this April. Some of the movies that released at the theatres received favorable reports but the crowds generally stayed away from the movie halls.

Joji is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth and has Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Unnimaya Prasad and Shammi Thilakan in the lead roles.

The story, written by Shyam Pushkaran, is set inside a wealthy household in a high range area where greed plays the villain. Fahadh Faasil plays Joji, whose plans go horribly wrong and ruin several lives in the process.

Fahadh Faasil is regarded as one of the finest actors around and has always surprised everyone with his versatility. In Joji, he gets into the shoes of his character with amazing ease and unveils a performance that will remain in the viewer’s mind long after the movie is over.

Fahadh Faasil is Sify’s star for the month of April for his brilliant performance in and as Joji.