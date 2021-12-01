Sify star of November: Dulquer Salmaan

The theatres were pretty silent, considering the lack of huge crowds after the reopening, when Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup released on Nov 12. Based on the life of one of India’s most infamous fugitive, Kurup got a fabulous initial and the crowds came back to the theatres in a big way.

Besides playing the title role of Kurup, Dulquer is also the producer of the movie, directed by Srinath Rajendran.

Kurup has been inspired from a murder that shocked Kerala in the 1980s, when Sukumara Kurup and his gang of friends planned and murdered a poor film representative to death, in order to fake his own death, to claim the insurance policy.

Kurup has additions to the original tale and is perhaps more of a fictionalized version of the many stories that has been appearing all around about Kurup, who was never captured by the cops.

Kurup was awaiting release for a while and came at the right time. The movie has been declared a blockbuster hit.

Dulquer Salmaan is the Sify star of November for not just playing the hero in a successful movie but also for bringing back hordes of viewers back to the theatres, as the producer of Kurup.