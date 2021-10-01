Sify star of September: Suraj Venjarammoodu

In between those humorous roles, he comes up with splendid characters that are serious in nature, which could make one spellbound, seeing the actor’s versatility.

With his peculiar slang and mannerisms, Suraj Venjarammoodu has been one of the most successful comedians in Malayalam cinema for some years now.

Be the brief but brilliant performance in Action Hero Biju, or his characters in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, The Great Indian Kitchen, Android Kunjappan ver 5.25, Vikruthi, Finals or Driving Licence, Suraj has done serious roles with unbelievable perfection.

It was his brilliant performance in Perariyathavar that won him the National film award for best actor in 2013.

This month Suraj performed the pain of a father who lost his daughter in an accident in director Manu Ashokan’s Kaanekkaane. His character, Paul, has doubts about how his daughter died and he is all set to bring out the truth behind the unfortunate accident.

Suraj’s riveting performance is perhaps one of the highlights of Kaanekkaane.

With yet another memorable role that is receiving rave reviews from all corners ever since the movie started streaming on OTT, Suraj Venjarammmoodu is the Sify Star of the month (September).