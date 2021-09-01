Sify Star of the month (August): Indrans

When he started doing character roles, he made the audience surprised with his versatility as an actor. The release of director Rojin Thomas’ #Home on OTT recently has made the viewers witness yet another brilliant performance from the actor. Yes, we are talking about Indrans.

He started his career in movies as a costume designer. Later he found great acceptance as a comedian.

Indrans, which is the shortened form of his original name, Surendran, has made the viewers laugh with his comic timing for many years.

But his serious roles in movies like Apothecary, Anjaam Paathira and Munroe Thuruthu have been well appreciated too. His performance in Aalorukkam earned him the Kerala State film award for the best actor in 2018.

In #Home, streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, Indrans plays Oliver Twist, a family man. His elder son is a movie director and the younger one, a vlogger. They don’t take him seriously until an incident changes their perception about him.

#Home appealed to the viewers with its freshness and is regarded as a warm and affecting movie.

Indrans scored big with his role in #Home and that performance makes him the Sify star of the month in August.

