Sify star of the month (July): Fahadh Faasil

The much-awaited Trance had just come to the theatres when the pandemic outbreak happened. The performance of Fahadh in Trance was just outstanding.

During the Covid 19 times, when the world almost came to a standstill for several months, Fahadh Faasil perhaps became more active than he usually is, to the delight of his fans.

During the lockdown period, Fahadh teamed up with director Mahesh Narayanan and made the excellent C U Soon. Irul came this year, followed by the well-appreciated Joji.

This month Fahadh mesmerized the viewers with his stellar show in Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik. The movie, which was waiting for a theatrical release, finally had to opt for an OTT release.

In Malik, Fahadh plays Sulaiman, the uncrowned king of a coastal village named Ramadappalli. Perhaps inspired by the Godfather series and Nayakan, this story of a man who stood for those who loved him, got applauded by all.

The versatile actor performed the transformation of Sulaiman from a fiery youth to a local don in a fantastic way.

He is currently busy with the Telugu debut Pushpa and the Tamil movie Vikram, in which he teams up with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.

He has also started shooting for his home production Malayankunju.

As Fahadh made Malayalam proud once again with his eminence as an actor in Malik, he has been chosen as the Sify star of the month of July.