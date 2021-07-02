Sify star of the month: Prithviraj Sukumaran

On Jun 30, Prithviraj had his first release of 2021. Director Tanu Balak’s Cold Case released on Amazon Prime Video.
Prithviraj plays an IPS officer in the movie and his character has been named Satyajit. According to reviews, the whodunit is essentially made engaging by his presence.
The actor had the fabulous Ayyappanum Koshiyum releasing just before the coming of the Covid pandemic last year.
Since then he has completed movies like Jana Gana Mana, Star, Kuruthi, Bhramam and some schedules of Aadujeevitham and Kaduva. He has also performed in Mohanlal’s directorial debut, Barroz.
Recently the actor, who made his sensational directorial debut with Lucifer, announced his next project as a director, titled Bro Daddy. The movie will start rolling soon with Mohanlal and Prithviraj himself in the lead roles.
Prithviraj, the actor, director and producer, is Sify’s star of the month June.