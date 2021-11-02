Sify stars of the month - October: Team 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam'

Director Senna Hegde’s Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam made big waves at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and later won awards for the second-best film and best story at the Kerala state film awards. And now the movie is receiving a superb response, ever since it was released on OTT last week.

The poster of Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam says it has been Made in Kanhangad. The story is set in a household at Kanhangad, where an engagement ceremony is about to happen. The happenings there take the story ahead with interesting twists and beautiful moments.

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam has been presented as a light-hearted entertainer but is also a powerful social satire that skillfully exposes certain hypocritical attitudes, especially patriarchy, prevalent in society.

The flavor of northern Kerala and the peculiar slang from the area add to the effect in a big way and the fresh faces who are performing with extreme sincerity and competence make Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam a memorable experience.

Mollywood has earned the attention from the rest of the world for its ability to present stories that are truly out of the box and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam is one such fantastic experience.

Sify stars for the month of October is the team that made Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam.