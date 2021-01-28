Siju Wilson is the hero in Vinayan’s 'Pathombathaam Noottaandu'

Director Vinayan had announced his period drama Pathombathaam Noottaandu sometime back. But the details about the hero was not revealed until now.
Now the director has released the first look poster of Pathombathaam Noottaandu, which features the movie’s hero, Siju Wilson.
Siju will play Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker in Pathombathaam Noottaandu. The actor was undergoing intense training in martial arts like kalari and horse riding too.
Siju Wilson was noted for his characters from movies like Neram, Premam, Happy Wedding, Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, Aadhi and Varane Avashyamund.
Pathombathaam Noottaandu is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan.