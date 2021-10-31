Sikandar and I have never been a typical father-son duo: Anupam Kher

Taking to Instagram, Anupam wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher ! May God give you all the happiness, success, peace, long and healthy life. I am glad we have never been a typical father/son duo. Growing up (as a person) with you has been amazing. I may not admit often or openly but I have learnt so many things from you."Anupam also added a dash of humour to the post by asking when he is getting married."And I am proud of you the way you are making your choices as an actor. Have a great year. pr shaadii kb kr rhaa hai? This is from #Dulari? Love you."Alongside the birthday post, Anupam took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture of little Sikandar posing with him and his mother Kirron Kher.For the unversed, Sikander is Kirron Kher's son from her ex-husband, Gautam Berry, a Mumbai-based businessman, to whom she was married for five years. (ANI)