Sikandar Kher: OTT has changed the way content and entertainment are perceived

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Sikandar Kher, who has found a new audience with the crime thriller 'Aarya 2', feels that OTT is a powerful medium that will change the course of the entertainment industry.

He said that it has the potential to change the way our stories are crafted and served.

Speaking about his success in the OTT space, Sikandar says, "OTT has rehashed the way content and entertainment are perceived today. There are so many channels of entertainment and each one churns out good content."