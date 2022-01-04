Sikandar Kher starts prepping for his next film based on surrogacy

The film will be helmed by the debutant director-duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, who have written films like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-leela' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Sikandar Kher, who was most recently seen in 'Aarya 2' and 'Tadap', is all set to star in a film titled 'Dukaan' based on the concept of surrogacy.

The actor has started prepping for his role as his character requires a certain degree of research and sketching of backstory before the film goes on floors.

Talking about the project, Sikandar, "'Dukaan' is a very special film. It's been a project Siddharth and Garima have worked on for a very long time and I'm happy to see them making it now."

Commenting on the film's subject of surrogacy, the actor said, "It revolves around an important pertinent topic and I'm really glad they wanted me to be part of it. It's a role I have never played before and I'm excited to be doing this part."

