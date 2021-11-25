Sikandar Kher: There's certain humaneness about Dev Patel which spills over to his craft

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Sikander Kher has heaped praises on Hollywood star Dev Patel, who is making his directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'. The Bollywood actor says that there is a certain humaneness about Patel which spills over to his craft.

Talking about Patel, who is also starring in 'Monkey Man', said: "Dev is an extremely humble human being. There is a certain humaneness to his being which spills over to his craft."