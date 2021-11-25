Sikander Kher opens up about working with Dev Patel in his directorial debut 'Monkey Man'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Sikander Kher is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Dev Patel's directorial 'Monkey Man'.



Sharing his experience of working with Dev, Sikander said, "Dev is an extremely humble human being. There is certain humaneness to his being which spills over to his craft. Donning the director's hat while also starring in the film is no easy feat but you have to see the ease and calm with which Dev handles it. He is focused and knows what he wants. We have spent a lot of time together which only helps create a good understanding between a director and his actor."

'Monkey Man' was earlier slated to be shot in India but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the shoot to Indonesia.

The film will release in 2022. (ANI)

