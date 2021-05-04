Sikh charity to set up 100-bed Covid hospital in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 4 (IANS) Sikh charity Sri Guru Granth Sahib Society will urgently set up a 100-bed Covid Care Centre with an oxygen facility at the PGI Hospital's Infosys Sarai, Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said on Tuesday.

The decision was made in view of excellent work done by the society in Bal Bhawan, he added.