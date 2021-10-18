Silambarasan off to Mumbai for VTK, 'Maanaadu' not to release for Diwali?

Silambarasan TR is currently in Mumbai for the new schedule of Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Produced by Vels Film International, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, veteran writer Jeyamohan is penning the dialogues, and Thamarai is writing the lyrics.

Siddhartha Nuni of Lucia fame cranks the camera for the film and Kayadu Lohar is said to be playing Silambarasan TR's pair.

Meanwhile, reports say that Silambarasan TR's political thriller Maanaadu, which was earlier announced as a grand Diwali release is likely to be postponed to the second or third week of November as most of the screens will be occupied by Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vishal-Arya's action thriller Enemy.

Maanaadu's producer Suresh Kamatchi is likely to announce the new release date soon, says a source in the industry.