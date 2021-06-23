Silambarasan TR and AGS Entertainment to join hands?

On the work front, Silambarasan TR only has a few days of shoot left in his political thriller Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu.

A section of media has reported that Silambarasan TR recently had a casual telephonic chat with Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment. Interestingly, they ended up the chat with a possible collaboration, added the reports.

After completing Maanaadu, Silambarasan TR is likely to resume the shoot of Pathu Thala with director Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal fame. Pathu Thala is the remake of the Kannada hit Mufti.

Produced by Gnanavel's Studio Green, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gautham Karthik are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Silambarasan TR is also in talks with Mysskin for a film.

