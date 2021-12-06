Silambarasan TR and SJ Suryah attends Mumbai premiere of 'Maanaadu'!

Silambarasan TR, SJ Suryah, and Venkat Prabhu had attended the Mumbai premiere of their blockbuster political time loop thriller Maanaadu on Sunday.

Sources say that leading actors, producers, and technicians from Mumbai watched the film. Reportedly, T Series Founders have also attended the premiere. Sources say that Boney Kapoor and a few other producers from Hindi are showing interest to snap the Hindi remake rights of the film but they haven't locked the deal yet.