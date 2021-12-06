Silambarasan TR and SJ Suryah attends Mumbai premiere of 'Maanaadu'!

Silambarasan TR, SJ Suryah, and Venkat Prabhu had attended the Mumbai premiere of their blockbuster political time loop thriller Maanaadu on Sunday.
Sources say that leading actors, producers, and technicians from Mumbai watched the film. Reportedly, T Series Founders have also attended the premiere. Sources say that Boney Kapoor and a few other producers from Hindi are showing interest to snap the Hindi remake rights of the film but they haven't locked the deal yet.
Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Maanaadu is all set to touch the 50cr gross mark. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Venkat Prabhu has directed the film.
In a recent interview, Maanaadu's producer Suresh has said that although all the distributors have made money, the film hasn't fetched any profits to him as he sold it for a lesser price due to the recent poor form of Silambarasan TR.