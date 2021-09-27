Silambarasan TR dubs for 'Maanaadu' trailer!

Silambarasan TR has started dubbing for the trailer of his upcoming political action thriller Maanaadu. As reported by us earlier, the trailer will be out this month or the first week of October to set the right expectations for Diwali.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Silambarasan TR plays a Muslim youngster named Abdul Khaaliq. Touted to be Tamil cinema's first-ever time loop-based film, those who have seen the visuals are raving about Venkat Prabhu and Silambarasan TR.