Silambarasan TR gets busy, to shoot for 'Corona Kumar' from September

Silambarasan TR has become super busy with multiple films.

The multi-faceted actor has completed shooting for his political thriller Maanaadu. He has also finished shooting the first schedule of Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu.

As reported by us earlier, the actor will start shooting for Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Mufti with director Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal fame from the first week of September. Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Teejay Arunachalam, and Manushya Puthiran in pivotal characters.