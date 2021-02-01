Silambarasan TR gets career-highest remuneration for GVM's next!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Silambarasan TR is said to have got the career-highest remuneration for his next with Gautham Vasudev Menon. Vels Films International is said to have paid a nine-digit salary to Silambarasan TR that the actor is super happy and got the advance amount with the presence of his mom Usha Rajendar.

Silambarasan TR and Gautham Menon had worked together in films like Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya and Achchm Yenbathu Madamaiyada, both are super hits for the actor at the box office.

Meanwhile, the first look teaser of Silambarasan TR's upcoming political action thriller Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu is all set to be unveiled on February 3. The actor also plays the lead in Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Kannada hit Mufti.

