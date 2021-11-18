All the guests including Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, T Thyagarajan, the film's director Venkat Prabhu, SJ Suryah, and others said that Silambarasan TR is a great talent and born actor.

At the Maanaadu pre-release event, Silambarasan TR turned emotional and shed tears on the stage. The actor said: "They are making it hard for me. I have been facing so many issues. I will take care of my problems, you (fans) take care of me".

An overwhelmed Silambarasan TR thanked everyone. The actor also praised Venkat Prabhu for the detailed script and Yuvan Shankar Raja for always reserving the best for him.

The film's director Venkat Prabhu said: "Maanaadu is not your usual film so be prepared. But the film also has all the necessary elements for a commercial entertainer. Maanaadu is the face-off between Silambarasan TR and SJ Suryah".

Venkat Prabhu also raved about Silambarasan TR's performance in a seven-minute scene that always makes him emotional despite watching several times.

Accepting the request of Silambarasan TR, SJ Suryah has also dubbed his Telugu lines in the film. Suryah also added that Silambarasan TR and Venkat Prabhu should make Pan-India films.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu is all set to release on November 25.



