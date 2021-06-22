Silambarasan TR: I quit alcohol exactly one year back!

In the Twitter Spaces session, Silambarasan TR has revealed that exactly one year ago (June 21), he quitted alcohol. The actor jovially mentioned that despite being friends with Premgi Amaran and Venkat Prabhu(who like to party regularly), he stays sober for more than a year now.

Talking about Maanaadu, Silambarasan TR said that after watching the film, people would appreciate the team for trying out something different.

The actor also heaped praise on SJ Suryah and Y Gee Mahendran for their phenomenal performance in Maanaadu.

"The delay happened for a reason. Everything fell in place now", he said. SJ Suryah said that Silambarsan TR has the potential to become a pan-India actor and added that Maanaadu will be the starting point for that journey.