Silambarasan TR: I was supposed to work with KV Anand

The actor added that KV Anand was in touch with him daily that they even recently discussed a wonderful script. Silambarasan TR said that Anand is a soft-spoken person and among the cinematographer turned directors, he is an important filmmaker.

In his condolence message, Silambarasan TR has said that he was supposed to play the lead role in KV Anand's Ko but due to various reasons, he couldn't take up the project.

Silambarasan TR said that death is a natural process but he is unable to digest the loss of healthy people who were constantly in touch with him.

"My condolences to Anand's family, friends, and the film fraternities. May his soul rest in peace", said Silambarasan TR in his statement.

Dhanush who had worked with Anand in Anegan has also conveyed his condolences. "A gentle, kind, honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love, and joy. K.v Anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir.".