Silambarasan TR: I'm not in a hurry, will be choosing the right projects!

Just a week before his most anticipated release Maanaadu , Silambarasan TR met the media. "I think the audience preference has changed. Formula template like bashing up the villain or mouthing preachy/punch dialogues is no longer heroism. I would say Sarpatta Parambarai is a superb commercial film, the hero is challenging the opposition team but it's not over the top. This is the new form of heroism and commercial cinema. I can't imagine the terrific run of Sarpatta had a star featured in it and the film released in theaters", said Silambarasan TR.

"I actually wanted to launch a new breed of filmmakers with Podaa Podi and Vettai Mannan but for some reason, it didn't happen. Now, people are enjoying the dark comedy genre like Doctor and I'm super happy about the film's success. But you know what? the dark humor in Doctor is not even 10% of Vettai Mannan. Nelson is such a talented boy. But had Vettai Mannan released long back, people would have said it's a film ahead of its time", he added.

When we asked the change that happened inside and out to the actor, he said: "I only gained weight for a film but people trolled me mercilessly, I was subjected to body shaming. What happened to me and Anushka are the same, we gained weight for a film. But thankfully, she did not face too much body shaming but unfortunately, they assassinated my character".

"I am a pure vegetarian and stay away from alcohol. I used to eat non-vegetarian even during auspicious festivals like Vinayagar Chaturthi. I had demanded chicken 65 in a vegetarian meal those days", he laughs

"But after reading so many books and understanding the core of spirituality, I believe that what we consume/eat is also a form of energy. Now, I'm unable to touch meat even while cooking for others. Nowadays, I'm not partying with my friends. Yes, we meet but no drinks. The biggest challenge for anyone is to maintain a disciplined lifestyle. One drop of alcohol or one piece of junk food has the potential to ruin your healthy lifestyle. Nowadays, I go to sleep with hunger. Yes, I have a proper meal once a day but I eat five to six hours before my sleep time", explained Silambarasan TR about the steps taken to maintain his all-new look.

"This transformation has also changed my priorities while listening to a script. Yes, there will be violence and bloodshed in some of my films but I try my best to avoid it. I can't limit the creativity of my filmmakers but will try to stay out of such scenes", he said.

Talking about Maanaadu, Silambarasan TR said: "I expect audiences to support this good film. I play an ordinary boy without needless heroism in the film. Yes, the film has a time loop angle and I'm sure that audiences would understand the concept because it's a simple idea--the same thing is going to happen again and again. But the screenplay of the film is engaging. The combination scenes between me and SJ Suryah will be a highlight".

The actor also spoke about the trend of Pan-India films. "If we make good content here, it will be watched by the global audiences now. People here watch Squid Game, a Korean show. If we make such content here, global audiences will surely watch".

Silambarasan TR also said that after Corona Kumar, he hasn't decided anything on his 49th and 50th film. "I think the whole trend is going to change. I'm not in a hurry, will be choosing the right projects at the right time", he said.

Maanaadu is all set to release on November 25.

