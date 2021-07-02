Silambarasan TR looks super fit, his new cooking video goes viral!

Silambarasan has lot a lot of weight, looks fresh and handsome for his new political thriller Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu.
Now, the actor enjoys his break due to the lockdown and the second wave of the pandemic. In his free time, the actor cooks for his dear ones. Yesterday, he cooked a yummy paneer gravy for his friends and family.
As there is no shoot, Silambarasan TR also sported a clean-shaven look. The actor also jovially said in the video that only now, he could see his full face as beard covered the major portion of his face.
Besides Maanaadu, Silambarasan TR also has Paththu Thala with the Sillunu Oru Kaadhal director Krishna and Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan with Gautham Vasudev Menon.
