Silambarasan TR: 'Maanaadu' will clear the misconception about Muslims

Today(February 3), Maanaadu actor Silambarasan TR is celebrating his birthday. The makers of the film are all set to launch the first look teaser today on the Twitter handles of Anurag Kashyap, Sudeep, Ravi Teja, and Prithviraj.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Silambarasan TR has talked about Maanaadu. "I have faith in God but not any particular religion. Generally, there is a misconception about Muslims in society and I wanted to do something to change it. Maanaadu will clear the misconception about the religion and its followers. In India, people would celebrate good films irrespective of language, Maanaadu will be one such film", said the actor.