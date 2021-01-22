Silambarasan TR shares a lovely video with his mom!

Silambarasan TR has shared a lovely video with his mom on Instagram. In the video, Usha T Rajendar was seen feeding Silambarasan TR. When the actor's nephew asks him about what the grandma does, Silambarasan TR replies: "Your mom is feeding you. My mom is feeding me".

The Eeswaran actor posted the video with a caption:" #throwback Mothers love. #atman #silambarasantr".