Silambarasan TR shares a lovely video with his mom!

Silambarasan TR has shared a lovely video with his mom on Instagram. In the video, Usha T Rajendar was seen feeding Silambarasan TR. When the actor's nephew asks him about what the grandma does, Silambarasan TR replies: "Your mom is feeding you. My mom is feeding me".
The Eeswaran actor posted the video with a caption:" #throwback Mothers love. #atman #silambarasantr".
On the work front, Silambarasan TR is currently busy with the final schedule of his upcoming political action thriller Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu. The actor will also soon begin shooting for Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of the Kannada hit Mufti.
The actor is also in talks with Mysskin for a cop action thriller.
Watch the cute video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CKVaKQxli7-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link