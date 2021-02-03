Silambarasan TR to act in a film to generate funds for Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam

Recently, T Rajendar started a new outfit named Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam with a section of Tamil film producers after he lost the Tamil Film Producers Council's elections. Later, he resigned from the post and now, Usha T Rajendar is the president of Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam.
The recent update is that Silambarasan TR has agreed to act in a film to generate funds for the Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam.
Singaravelan will be producing the yet-untitled film and Gnanagiri who penned the dialogues for Silambarasan TR's Vaanam is all set to direct the project.
The shoot of the film will soon commence this year and they are also planning for a theatrical release by the end of 2021. A part of the profits will be used to generate funds for the Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam.