Silambarasan TR to act in a film to generate funds for Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam

Recently, T Rajendar started a new outfit named Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam with a section of Tamil film producers after he lost the Tamil Film Producers Council's elections. Later, he resigned from the post and now, Usha T Rajendar is the president of Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam.

The recent update is that Silambarasan TR has agreed to act in a film to generate funds for the Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam.