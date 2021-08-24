Silambarasan TR to begin shooting for 'Pathu Thala' from September first week!

Silambarasan TR is all set to begin shooting for Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Mufti from the first week of September.
Produced by Gnanaveaja's Studio Green, Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal fame is helming Pathu Thala.
Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead in the film while Gautham Karthik, Asuran fame Teejay, and writer Manushyaputhiran are playing pivotal characters.
AR Rahman is composing the music for this film as he had earlier worked with Krishna in Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. It is worth mentioning here that Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik had earlier shot for the film with Mufti's original director Narthan.
But after the first schedule, Narthan walked out after the film got delayed due to internal issues between Silambarasan TR and the production team