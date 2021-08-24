Silambarasan TR to begin shooting for 'Pathu Thala' from September first week!

Silambarasan TR is all set to begin shooting for Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Mufti from the first week of September.

Produced by Gnanaveaja's Studio Green, Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal fame is helming Pathu Thala.

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead in the film while Gautham Karthik, Asuran fame Teejay, and writer Manushyaputhiran are playing pivotal characters.