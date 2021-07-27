Silambarasan TR to play the lead in 'Corona Kumar'!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Silambarasan TR will be playing the lead in the comedy entertainer Corona Kumar, the spin-off to the hit Idharkku Thaane Aasaipattai Balakumara. Gokul, who directed the original version will be helming the film.

To be produced by Cinemawala Sathish, sources say that Vels Film International has shown interest to bankroll the film, so the leading production house will also be jointly producing Corona Kumar.