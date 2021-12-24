Silambarasan TR: 'You will see a new me in 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu''

In his recent interview with Ananda Vikatan, Silambarasan TR has said that audiences will see a new version of him in his upcoming film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. "Henceforth, we should do something different to be in the industry and I understood that. You will see a new me in Gautham's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu", said the actor.

Produced by Vels Film International, Siddhartha Nuni of Lucia fame cranks the camera for the film and Kayadu Lohar is playing Silambarasan TR's pair while Neeraj Madhav plays the antagonist.

AR Rahman is composing the music for this biggie, Jeyamohan is penning the dialogues, and Thamarai is taking care of the lyrics.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is all set to release for the Summer Holidays of 2022.