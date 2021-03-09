Silambarasan TR's gym video goes viral!

Silambarasan TR's recent quirky video on the gym session with his trainer Sandeep has become viral on Instagram. The trainer pushes Silambarasan TR beyond his limits and says lovely for which the actor says "Yes, lovely for you but not for us" and walks away.

The actor posted the video with the caption "He is such a pain! But, then again, whatever it takes! @sandeep_deep #nopainnogain #gymtime".