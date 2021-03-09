Silambarasan TR's gym video goes viral!

Silambarasan TR's recent quirky video on the gym session with his trainer Sandeep has become viral on Instagram. The trainer pushes Silambarasan TR beyond his limits and says lovely for which the actor says "Yes, lovely for you but not for us" and walks away.
The actor posted the video with the caption "He is such a pain! But, then again, whatever it takes! @sandeep_deep #nopainnogain #gymtime".
On the film front, Silambarasan TR has Venkat Prabhu's political action thriller Maanaadu and the final schedule is currently progressing at a brisk pace in the EVP film city.
Maanaadu is likely to release for the Ramzan holidays. The actor also has Pathu Thala, the Tamil remake of Mufti and Gautham Menon's Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan in the pipeline.
Watch the video here:https://www.instagram.com/p/CMHuLWMFWHR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link