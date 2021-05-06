Silambarasan TR's 'Maanaadu' dubbing begins today!

The shoot of Silambarasan TR's political action thriller Maanaadu is nearing the finish line. The makers have commenced the dubbing works today in a studio here in Chennai with an auspicious puja event.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Kalyani Priyadarshan plays STR's pair in the film.

Maanaadu also has an ensemble of actors including SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, the lucky composer for Silambarasan TR and Venkat Prabhu is scoring the music for the film and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera.

The makers are planning to release the biggie once theaters reopen in the state. The film was supposed to release for the Ramzan holidays but the pandemic has pushed the shoot and release date.