Silambarasan TR's 'Maanaadu' dubbing video goes viral!

Celebrating one crore views for the recently released trailer of Maanaadu, Silambarasan TR has posted a glimpse of the fun dubbing session on his Twitter page.
Both the film's director Venkat Prabhu and Silambarasan TR seem to have had great fun while dubbing for the film. Touted to be a time loop-based film, Venkat Prabhu is said to have handled a topical political message in Maanaadu.
Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera.
The film also has an ensemble of actors including SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran in pivotal characters.
The makers of Maanaadu are working hard to release the film for Diwali.