Silambarasan TR's 'Maanaadu' dubbing video goes viral!

Celebrating one crore views for the recently released trailer of Maanaadu, Silambarasan TR has posted a glimpse of the fun dubbing session on his Twitter page.

Both the film's director Venkat Prabhu and Silambarasan TR seem to have had great fun while dubbing for the film. Touted to be a time loop-based film, Venkat Prabhu is said to have handled a topical political message in Maanaadu.