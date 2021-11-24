Silambarasan TR’s 'Maanaadu' postponed!

Silambarasan TR’s most anticipated science fiction political thriller film Maanaadu that was scheduled to release on November 25 (tomorrow) is now put on hold. The film’s producer Suresh Kamatchi took to his Twitter page to share that due to unavoidable reasons he couldn’t release the film tomorrow.

This news has come as a shocker to many because the buzz was tremendous and the advance bookings were super strong. Exhibitors will now have to return back the amount to the fans. Sources say that the producer owes huge money to the financiers and couldn’t settle his dues on time.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran are playing pivotal characters.