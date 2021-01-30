Silambarasan TR's 'Maanaadu' teaser on February 3,

In an official statement, Silambarasan TR has confirmed that the first look teaser of his upcoming political thriller Maanaadu will be out on February 3 for the actor's birthday. The actor also asked his fans to not gather in front of his residence and wait for him as he wouldn't be available in the city due to work-related commitments.

We hear that only twelve days left for the team Maanaadu and they are planning to wrap up the entire film in February.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, SJ Suryah, Premgi, and Karunakaran are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Maanaadu is likely to release for the summer holidays, says a source close to the team.