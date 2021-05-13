Silambarasan TR's old photoshoot for 'Ko' goes viral!

For the unversed, Silambarasan TR was supposed to play Jiiva's role in the late cinematographer turned director KV Anand's Ko but the actor walked out citing a few reasons including his displeasure with the choice of the female lead. It was widely rumored that Silambarasan TR preferred Tamannaah, the heroine KV Anand's Ayan .

Silambarasan TR's unseen old photoshoot for KV Anand's Ko has suddenly become viral on social networking sites.

Suddenly, pics of Silambarasan TR with Ajmal and Karthika Nair popped up on social media from Wednesday.

In his condolence message on KV Anand's, Silambarasan TR has said that he was supposed to do Ko and also revealed that he was in talks with the director for a biggie.

It was rumored that KV Anand was penning a script for Silambarasan TR but sadly, the project didn't take off.