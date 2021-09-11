Silambarasan TR's political thriller 'Maanaadu' for Diwali!

Silambarasan TR's political thriller Maanaadu to hit the screens this Diwali. Interestingly, Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is scheduled to release this Diwali. Another hot buzz is that Thala Ajith’s Valimai is also eyeing for a possible Diwali release. We have to wait and see whether the Silambarasan TR starrer will clash with the mighty Superstar and Thala’s films.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu also has an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Y Gee Mahendran, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran. Venkat Prabhu says that Maanaadu is his dream film.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera.



