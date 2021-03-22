'Silicon Valley' star accused of sexual harassment

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Actor Thomas Middleditch, best known for his role in the TV show "Silicon Valley", has been accused of sexual misconduct towards a (then)-21-year-old woman on the dance floor in a now-defunct Los Angeles private club, in 2019.

Hannah Harding accused Middleditch of making "lewd sexual overtures" toward hers and her friend in front of several employees, including operations manager of the club where Middleditch was one of many famous regulars, according to a report in Los Angeles Times.