Sima Taparia helps Rajkummar, Kriti to 'arrange' a set of parents

The film has already created a lot of buzz given its novel story and now the makers have decided to take this a step further by roping in India's biggest matchmaker Sima Taparia, who had thoroughly entertained the audience with 'Indian Matchmaking'.

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Hum Do Humare Do' tells a unique story of a man who is forced to 'arrange' a set of parents to impress and marry the love of his life.

In a recent conversation on social media, Sima Taparia spoke about not finding a partner but to find a family. Sima nudged Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon to state their requirements for an ideal family. Understanding and loving are the key elements to have emerged from the conversation.

Speaking about 'Hum Do Hamare Do', Sima Taparia says, "I absolutely enjoyed shooting with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. Their film, 'Hum Do Hamare Do's concept is unique. In the new age where people want nuclear families, this story is a breath of fresh air which emphasizes on strong family support, values and most importantly on how 'families' are not necessarily bonded by blood but by love."

'Hum Do Humare Do' is a comedy of errors which also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana. The film has been directed by Abhishek Jain under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films banner and is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from October 29.

