Simaran Kaur styled her own bridal avatar for upcoming wedding sequence in 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' actress Simaran Kaur has given her own style inputs for her bridal look for a wedding sequence in the show.

The actress will be seen in maroon lehenga, embellished with silver details and embroidery to match the Kundan jewellery that she wore.

Simaran revealed: "I was ecstatic when I was told about the wedding sequence. Every girl loves to dress up and getting an opportunity to play and dress up as a bride is really fantastic. In fact, I was even more kicked about the sequence because the lehenga they chose for me looked amazing. It was actually something I would personally love wearing too."