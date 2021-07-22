Simba Nagpal impressed by Rubina Dilaik's 'boss lady nature'

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Simba Nagpal, who plays the protagonist Virat Singh in the show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", is impressed by the boss lady behaviour of co-star Rubina Dilaik, who won the reality TV show "Bigg Boss 14" last year.

"Rubina is actually the way she was in the reality television show. Nothing was fake about her. I enjoy shooting with her and I am impressed by her boss lady nature. It's fun to have her on the sets. She is good to talk with," said Simba.