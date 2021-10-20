Simbhu's high-paced Mumbai shoot schedule for 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) Tamil actor Silambarasan, also known as 'Simbhu', is in form, as he shoots for his upcoming movie in Mumbai as the third shoot schedule of the most-anticipated movie 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' has begun.

The team has been shooting for some important scenes at Mumbai's most famous 'Maratha Mandir'. Simbhu, who flew off to Mumbai for the 10-day schedule, earlier took to his social media to keep his fans posted regarding the same. It is reported that the makers are all set to wrap up the shooting soon, to take the project into the post-production phase. The makers recently wrapped up two shooting schedules which were shot in locales of Chennai and Thiruchendur.