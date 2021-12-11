Simbu is safe and sound: Mahat Raghavendra (Ld)

Mahat, who is now working in a Bollywood film, on Saturday evening tweeted that Silambarasan, who is better known as Simbu, had recovered and had returned home.

Chennai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan, who was down with a viral infection, is safe and sound, his close friend and actor Mahat Raghavendra has confirmed.

The actor said, "To all the friends and media checking about Silambarasan T.R. Thank you for your love and support! He's safe and sound, he's back home and it was just a viral infection! Nothing to worry."

Earlier on Saturday, news broke that Simbu, who had been shooting for Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', was down with a viral infection and that he had visited a hospital.

A day earlier, on Friday, the team of 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' released a teaser which garnered a whopping 3.7 million views on YouTube in just a day.

The film, which has been produced by Ishari Ganesh, has music by A.R. Rahman and stunts by action director Lee Whittaker.

