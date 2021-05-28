Simon Cowell cannot imagine life without his son (lead)

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Music mogul Simon Cowell says his son Eric is the most amazing thing to have happened to him. He shares seven-year-old Eric with girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

"After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it, until I saw the scan of him for the first time. From that moment I saw the scan, I was like, 'That is it, I'm besotted'. Now I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him," said Cowell on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", reports femalefirst.co.uk.