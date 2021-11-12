Simon Helberg to reprise 'Big Bang Theory' role for upcoming episode of 'Young Sheldon'

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): Actor Simon Helberg is all set to reunite with his fellow 'Big Bang Theory' alums for an upcoming episode of the 'Young Sheldon' series.



According to Deadline, Helberg will be reprising his role as engineer Howard Wolowitz (in voiceover form) to tell the origin story of Sheldon Cooper's complicated relationship with engineering on Thursday, November 18 episode.

As part of Sheldon's introduction to engineering, viewers will also meet his first engineering professor played by Lance Reddick. Reba McEntire will also guest star in the episode.

"We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon. But it's always extra fun when we're able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines," said executive producer Steven Molaro.

Talking about Helberg, he said, "Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon's long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon, even in voiceover on Zoom, didn't miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz. Plus, this episode sees the return of Reba McEntire and introduces Lance Reddick as Sheldon's first engineering professor, it's absolutely one of our best episodes."

'Young Sheldon' stars Iain Armitage as the title character, a younger version of the character played by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory.

Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby and Parsons, as the voice of Sheldon, also star.

As per Deadline, the series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. Chuck Lorre, Molaro, Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Steve Holland executive produce. (ANI)

