Simple makeup tips to celebrate birthdays in style during lockdown

So, it is time to bid adieu to the ghost of birthday past and come up with a makeup look that is not only appropriate for home but also worthy of posting on Instagram! Check out the simple tips listed below by Ms Arshiya Syeda, Beauty and Lifestyle specialist, Stylecraze to create a makeup look that is unapologetically you:Considering you will be staying at home and spending some quality time with just your family members, there is no need to slather your face with a full-coverage foundation. Just a bit of concealer to cover up any breakouts or blemishes is enough. You can follow it up with a tinted moisturizer to create a light, dewy base. This base is perfect for a "no makeup" makeup look.If your birthday is in the summer, a peachy makeup look will look gorgeous on you. Go for a peachy blush with a slight shimmer to add warmth to your face and elevate that dewy look. You can apply the blush straight across your cheekbones and nose to create a pretty sunkissed look.Steer clear of your ultra-bright golden highlighter and go for a subtler look instead. Opt for a subtle highlighter in the shade of rose gold, champagne, or dull gold. Apply it at the high points of your cheekbones, on your brow bones, and down your nose to give yourself that lit-from-within look. This will make your makeup look understated while still making you look effervescent.If your outfit is light since you will be staying at home, you can add a bright pop of colour to your look with the help of some lipstick. Go a bold magenta, vibrant red, or popping orange to add that bit of oomph to your birthday look. But make sure you keep things light with your eye makeup if you are planning to go for a bold lip.Another trend that has really taken up and we cannot get enough of is the coloured eyeliner look. Gone are the days when your eyeliner could only be a basic black or simple brown. Now, you can use coloured eyeliner to add a touch of quirky fun to your birthday look. Add trendy colours like lime green, electric blue, and bubblegum pink to your eyeliner. You can play around with a sleek cat-eye look or experiment with a graphic liner look by doing a cut-crease with a coloured liner.Just because there is a lockdown does not mean that you cannot dress up for your birthday. Times are tough, so you need to find these pockets of happiness wherever you can. Try out these makeup tips to glam up this birthday! (ANI)