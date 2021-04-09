Simran Pareenja: 'Lakshmi Ghar Aayi' a call against dowry system

The actress plays the role of Maithali, and the story will focus on how she overcomes and fights the system of dowry. Through the show, the actress wants to promote the thought that girls are not a liability but an asset.

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actress Simran Pareenja, who will be seen in the upcoming show "Lakshmi Ghar Aayi", hopes her character empowers women to stand up for themselves.

"Lakshmi Ghar Aayi is a reflection of society and the times that we live in. We intend to make India aware of the age-old system of dowry still being prevalent in many parts of towns and cities. Everyone knows that dowry is illegal and immoral but they practice it. Our society has renamed it 'gift' so that it sounds good. Dowry simply means that you are putting a price tag on the girl or boy and buying her or him," she says.

"I hope my character inspires others to do the right thing and be self-reliant. My character will throw light on how this age-old practice is rigid and downright regressive. Those who are still practicing these should face consequences," she adds.

"Lakshmi Ghar Aayi" will air on Star Bharat.

