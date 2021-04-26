Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan on board for Karthi's 'Sardar'!

Sardar is the title for Karthi's new action-thriller film with director PS Mithran of Irumbuthirai fame . Karthi is said to be playing a dual role in the film, which also boasts an ensemble of actors including Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan.

While Simran had shared screen space with Suriya in several films, she is acting alongside his younger brother Karthi for the first time in Sardar.

Produced by Lakshman of Prince Pictures, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film, George C Williams is cranking the camera, and Ruben is taking care of the film.

The shoot of the film begins today. "Always liked what @Psmithrantries to tell through his films and I am highly excited with this one... #Sardar shoot begins tomorrow!", tweeted Karthi on Sunday.